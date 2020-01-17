Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRUS. BidaskClub downgraded Merus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Merus in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merus presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.98. 95,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,186. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.09. The stock has a market cap of $357.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.14. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a negative net margin of 90.21%. On average, analysts expect that Merus will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Merus news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology acquired 83,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $1,309,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Merus by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Merus by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Merus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

