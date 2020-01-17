MEXC Token (MEXC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $71,420.00

MEXC Token (CURRENCY:MEXC) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 17th. MEXC Token has a market capitalization of $19.94 million and approximately $71,420.00 worth of MEXC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MEXC Token token can now be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates and WhiteBit. Over the last seven days, MEXC Token has traded up 39.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00036701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $518.23 or 0.05848146 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00026582 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00034692 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00128095 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001208 BTC.

MEXC Token Profile

MEXC Token (CRYPTO:MEXC) is a token. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. MEXC Token's total supply is 1,419,058,405 tokens and its circulating supply is 918,355,415 tokens. The official message board for MEXC Token is medium.com/mexc-life. The Reddit community for MEXC Token is /r/mexc and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MEXC Token is mexc.life.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

MEXC Token Token Trading

MEXC Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and WhiteBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEXC Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEXC Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEXC Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

