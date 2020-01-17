MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 3,080,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:MTG traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.07. 862,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,155. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MGIC Investment has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $14.97.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $318.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.00 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 55.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MGIC Investment news, Vice Chairman Patrick Sinks sold 19,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $284,569.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,455,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,918,495.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $77,766.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,245.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 475,863 shares of company stock worth $6,683,987 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 524.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 7,937 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

