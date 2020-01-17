MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Issues FY 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.20-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $362-362 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $391.17 million.MGP Ingredients also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.20-2.30 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGPI. BidaskClub raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.00.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI traded down $12.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.84. The company had a trading volume of 714,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,691. MGP Ingredients has a twelve month low of $41.68 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average is $51.44.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.16). MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $90.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.