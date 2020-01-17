Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on MBOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microbot Medical from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Microbot Medical from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday.
MBOT stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.37. Microbot Medical has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $20.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 5.22.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 5.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 10,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 9,906 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 77.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.
Microbot Medical Company Profile
Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.
