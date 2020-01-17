Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MBOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microbot Medical from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Microbot Medical from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

MBOT stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.37. Microbot Medical has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $20.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 5.22.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). As a group, analysts forecast that Microbot Medical will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 5.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 10,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 9,906 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 77.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.