Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Biltmore Wealth Management LLC

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology makes up about 0.2% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 21,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.95. 14,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,150,647. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.30 and its 200-day moving average is $94.77. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.25 and a 1 year high of $112.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.88.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

