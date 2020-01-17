Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Mizuho

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Micron Technology from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $65.00 price target on Micron Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.38.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $57.66. 20,422,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,739,922. The firm has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.30. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $58.48.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $200,779.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,789,949.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $209,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,786 shares of company stock worth $2,649,197 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Micron Technology by 115.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 261.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

