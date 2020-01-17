Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,089 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.9% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $82,118,218,000 after buying an additional 7,724,483 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,567,563 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,936,190,000 after buying an additional 385,074 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2,651.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,022,645,000 after buying an additional 64,905,685 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,561,852,000 after buying an additional 746,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,247,767 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,066,317,000 after buying an additional 495,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $166.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.35 and a 200 day moving average of $143.75. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $102.17 and a 12 month high of $163.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,257.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,843,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,271,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.97.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

