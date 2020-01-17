Mike Rose Purchases 2,500 Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.13 per share, with a total value of C$37,820.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,615,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$160,589,428.38.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.61 per share, with a total value of C$39,018.00.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.05 per share, with a total value of C$75,274.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.86 per share, with a total value of C$37,149.50.

On Monday, December 9th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.87 per share, with a total value of C$34,662.50.

On Monday, December 2nd, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.02 per share, with a total value of C$30,050.00.

On Thursday, November 28th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.43 per share, with a total value of C$31,069.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.50 per share, with a total value of C$31,250.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.99 per share, with a total value of C$32,475.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.92 per share, with a total value of C$32,311.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.60 per share, with a total value of C$31,500.00.

Shares of TOU stock opened at C$15.12 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil Corp has a 12-month low of C$10.45 and a 12-month high of C$22.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.89.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$462.28 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil Corp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.68%.

TOU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$23.50 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.13.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

