Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing the investigational new drug etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. The company’s lead product candidate consists of MSP-2017, a nasal spray. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Montréal, Canada. “

MIST has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Milestone Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

NASDAQ MIST traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $18.47. The company had a trading volume of 9,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,431. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.78.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,840,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,434,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,951,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 692,771 shares of company stock valued at $11,323,920 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIST. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $72,612,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $35,294,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $29,925,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $8,824,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $4,344,000. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

