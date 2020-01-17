Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of AZP-531 and ATR-101 which are in clinical stage. Millendo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as OvaScience Inc., is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MLND. ValuEngine raised shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.89.

NASDAQ MLND traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. The firm has a market cap of $109.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.74. Millendo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Millendo Therapeutics will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLND. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Millendo Therapeutics by 1,738.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 442,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 62.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 126,994 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 187.5% in the second quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 177,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 115,965 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 100.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 104,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $477,000. 60.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

