Millennial Lithium (CVE:ML) Shares Down 13.9%

Millennial Lithium Corp (CVE:ML)’s stock price was down 13.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.43, approximately 128,322 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 125,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.66.

The firm has a market cap of $104.89 million and a PE ratio of -24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 22.55 and a current ratio of 23.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.32.

Millennial Lithium Company Profile (CVE:ML)

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium Project located in Salta Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Millennial Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennial Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.