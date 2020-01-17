Mineral Mountain Resources (CVE:MMV) Trading Up 17.2%

Shares of Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd (CVE:MMV) were up 17.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, approximately 348,805 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 296,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 million and a P/E ratio of -28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mineral Mountain Resources Company Profile (CVE:MMV)

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd., a mining company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold. Its principal project is the Rochford gold project that consists of 345 unpatented mineral claims covering an area of 5,447 acres located in the Black Hills of South Dakota, the United States.

