Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Trading 5.2% Higher

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.09, 220,302 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 365,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.15.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $354.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.42.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Geoff Race sold 5,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $41,364.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,519 shares of company stock valued at $88,885. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter worth $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter worth $54,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter worth $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter worth $88,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.