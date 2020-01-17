Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 119 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $7,749,000. Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $8,732,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

SPY stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $331.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,882,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,167,547. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $259.96 and a 1 year high of $330.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $320.05 and its 200-day moving average is $303.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

