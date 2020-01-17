Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 437 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mirador Capital Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.87. The company had a trading volume of 138,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,176,157. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.71. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $78.47 and a 12-month high of $95.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.9569 dividend. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is an increase from Vanguard Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.