Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Boosts Holdings in PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of PGT Innovations worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 9.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth $190,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,613,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,859,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 11,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $172,384.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,313,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,973,120.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 35,318 shares of company stock valued at $557,332 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PGTI stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.83. 13,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,244. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. PGT Innovations Inc has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $197.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.78 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PGT Innovations Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PGTI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

