Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Decreases Stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lowered its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 178,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,792,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,543,000 after buying an additional 20,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,229,000 after buying an additional 64,779 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JJSF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.05. 592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,722. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.59. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 12 month low of $138.40 and a 12 month high of $196.84.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $311.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.50 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.46%.

In related news, CEO Gerald B. Shreiber sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $365,880.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney R. Brown sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.90, for a total value of $260,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Consumer Edge lowered J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.50.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

