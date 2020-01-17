Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Purchases 800 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 26.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

MPWR stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,364. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.84 and a 52 week high of $183.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.36, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.62.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $168.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.95%.

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.11, for a total transaction of $3,403,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 370,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,317,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 33,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $5,991,111.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 280,969 shares in the company, valued at $49,728,703.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,004 shares of company stock worth $42,483,757 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital set a $180.00 price objective on Monolithic Power Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

