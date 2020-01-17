Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 3,700 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. reduced its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,422.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

In other news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $116,146.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,983,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.55 per share, with a total value of $8,290,750.00. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of IFF traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,252. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.41 and its 200-day moving average is $127.90. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52-week low of $104.86 and a 52-week high of $152.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 47.77%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.