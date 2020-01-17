Mizuho Downgrades Macerich (NYSE:MAC) to Underperform

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MAC. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Macerich from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Macerich from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Get Macerich alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.76. 1,786,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Macerich has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.19.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Macerich had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Macerich will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,114.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Hash acquired 10,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $264,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,812.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Macerich by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Macerich by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Macerich by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 23,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Macerich by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Macerich by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.