Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT (LON:MIG) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT PLC (LON:MIG) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 84.60 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 85.50 ($1.12), 2,562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 15% from the average session volume of 2,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.85 ($1.18).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 77.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 80.32.

About Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT (LON:MIG)

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT plc, formerly Matrix Income & Growth 2 VCT plc, is a venture capital trust (VCT), investing primarily in established, unquoted companies. The objective of the Company is to provide investors with a regular income stream, arising both from the income generated by companies selected for the portfolio and from realizing any growth in capital.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.