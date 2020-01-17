Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Mobile Mini in a report released on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.96. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MINI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mobile Mini from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MINI opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.40. Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $40.51.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $153.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.14 million. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at approximately $771,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mobile Mini by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,307,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,195,000 after purchasing an additional 29,057 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mobile Mini by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Mobile Mini by 12.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mobile Mini by 25.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after purchasing an additional 65,764 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

