Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Cuts Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,323 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD opened at $228.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.33. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $172.00 and a twelve month high of $239.31. The company has a market capitalization of $243.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.01%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.31.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.