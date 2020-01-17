Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $30.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MNTA. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.89.

Shares of MNTA traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,861,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,854. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 2.11. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $31.90.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 361.66% and a negative return on equity of 59.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Stoner sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $105,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 1,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $29,220.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,283 shares in the company, valued at $153,076.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 287,681 shares of company stock worth $5,612,418. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 71,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 145,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 22,433 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,581,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,182,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

