Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 463.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2,017.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 price objective on Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.04. 299,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,032,890. The firm has a market cap of $79.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.50. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $56.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.16.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

