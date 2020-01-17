Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,901.43 ($25.01).

MNDI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,910 ($25.12) to GBX 2,025 ($26.64) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Mondi to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,870 ($24.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Mondi alerts:

Shares of LON:MNDI traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,604 ($21.10). 1,479,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,000. Mondi has a 1-year low of GBX 1,484 ($19.52) and a 1-year high of £1,702.50 ($2,239.54). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,705 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,663.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.91.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.