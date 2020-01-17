Money Design Co. Ltd. Buys 28,246 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,246 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 6.3% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $35,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 72,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 17,927 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,973. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $121.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.31 and a 200 day moving average of $113.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8443 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.