Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $130,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Money Design Co. Ltd. decreased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 79.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,464 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.44. The company had a trading volume of 69,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,214,891. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.62. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $31.53 and a one year high of $41.83.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.0235 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.