Money Design Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,192 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 22,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 71.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

Shares of EWG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.80. 77,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,724,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average is $27.88. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.