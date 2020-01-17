Money Design Co. Ltd. Purchases 22,857 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,857 shares during the quarter. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.88% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 137.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,177,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,593 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 13,009 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4,159.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 202,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,306,000 after purchasing an additional 197,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $4,235,000.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IGOV stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,827. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.21 and a 52-week high of $51.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.1219 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.