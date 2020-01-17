Money Design Co. Ltd. Purchases 94,354 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 396.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,354 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000.

NYSEARCA:HYG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.46. 401,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,500,438. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.83 and a 52 week high of $88.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3142 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

