Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) PT Lowered to $11.00

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Monroe Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monroe Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC opened at $11.80 on Monday. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $13.38. The stock has a market cap of $241.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average of $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million. Research analysts expect that Monroe Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.86%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.17%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the second quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 20.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. 22.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

