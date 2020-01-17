Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of -1.88

Media headlines about Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Moody’s earned a coverage optimism score of -1.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the business services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Moody’s’ ranking:

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $256.05 on Friday. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $153.56 and a twelve month high of $256.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.35.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. Moody’s had a return on equity of 270.17% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.18.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,076.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,934 shares in the company, valued at $14,683,312.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $804,703.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,013 shares of company stock worth $7,353,939 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

