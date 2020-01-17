Morgan Stanley Cuts Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $277.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $277.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.22.

AMGN opened at $240.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89. Amgen has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

