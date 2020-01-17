Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Up 1.3% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) shot up 1.3% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $57.36 and last traded at $57.18, 616,742 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 10,113,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.44.

The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on MS. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,510,788.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,800.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,205,729.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. FSI Group LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $3,818,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 650,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,770,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 246.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $85.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.66.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

