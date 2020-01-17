Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Morgan Stanley has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Morgan Stanley has a payout ratio of 28.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Morgan Stanley to earn $5.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

Shares of MS traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.47. 1,038,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,113,455. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $57.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average of $45.66. The stock has a market cap of $85.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,205,729.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,276,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,492,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on MS shares. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

