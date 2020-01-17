Morgan Stanley Raises BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $621.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $603.00 to $621.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $547.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BlackRock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Argus reiterated a buy rating and set a $570.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $534.80.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $535.24. The company had a trading volume of 669,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $401.80 and a 1-year high of $539.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $503.21 and its 200-day moving average is $465.07.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total value of $1,218,137.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total transaction of $45,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,371 shares of company stock worth $3,225,225 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 32.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,641,000 after acquiring an additional 112,605 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 737.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 70,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,883,000 after acquiring an additional 61,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

