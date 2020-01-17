Morpheus Labs 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $111,161.00 (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $111,161.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Liquid and FCoin. During the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.47 or 0.03210960 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011192 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00203094 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00030470 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00131986 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Token Profile

Morpheus Labs launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official website is token.morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Liquid and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

