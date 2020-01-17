Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Receives $180.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Gabelli upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

NYSE MSI traded up $3.26 on Friday, hitting $176.12. 1,231,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,120. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $113.70 and a twelve month high of $182.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 114.01% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSI. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 405.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.