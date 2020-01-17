Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. Diamonds is a diamond exploration and development company. It has properties located in Canada’s Northwest Territories. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MPVD. BMO Capital Markets set a $1.50 target price on Mountain Province Diamonds and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut Mountain Province Diamonds from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of MPVD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 37,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,548. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $187.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.07.

Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $41.53 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mountain Province Diamonds will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mountain Province Diamonds during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mountain Province Diamonds by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 19,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Mountain Province Diamonds during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,924,000. Institutional investors own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc in October 2000.

