Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Msci by 26.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 499,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,193,000 after purchasing an additional 105,428 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Msci by 0.5% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 48,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Msci in the third quarter valued at about $779,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Msci during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Msci by 8.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Msci in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Msci in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Msci from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Msci currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.11.

In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $7,666,307.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,717,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,842,350.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Laurent Seyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.58, for a total value of $2,455,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,787 shares in the company, valued at $27,452,651.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,873 shares of company stock valued at $13,567,148. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSCI traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $278.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,945. Msci Inc has a 1-year low of $158.51 and a 1-year high of $277.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.42.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. Msci had a negative return on equity of 243.52% and a net margin of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $394.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

