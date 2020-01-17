MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €261.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) received a €261.00 ($303.49) price target from analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MTX. Morgan Stanley set a €165.00 ($191.86) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €246.00 ($286.05) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €232.00 ($269.77) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays set a €281.00 ($326.74) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €300.00 ($348.84) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €239.13 ($278.05).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of ETR MTX opened at €283.70 ($329.88) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion and a PE ratio of 35.02. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €160.00 ($186.05) and a 12-month high of €266.30 ($309.65). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €257.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is €240.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.