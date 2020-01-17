MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of MSLP opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40. MusclePharm has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85.
About MusclePharm
