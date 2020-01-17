MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of MSLP opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40. MusclePharm has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85.

About MusclePharm

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of powders, capsules, tablets, and gels. The company's MusclePharm brand product portfolio include Combat protein powder and Combat crunch protein bars; essentials supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products; and non-genetically modified organism sports performance products with organic ingredients, plant-based proteins, and natural caffeine sources for use in the various stages of the workout.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MusclePharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MusclePharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit