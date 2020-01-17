National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $63.38

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.38 and last traded at $63.32, with a volume of 138751 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on NGG shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

The company has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 17.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 728,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,408,000 after purchasing an additional 109,736 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,484,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,296,000 after purchasing an additional 66,485 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 16.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 419,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,287,000 after purchasing an additional 58,907 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of National Grid by 33.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,456,000 after buying an additional 44,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of National Grid by 153.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 43,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile (NYSE:NGG)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

