National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $63.38

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.38 and last traded at $63.32, with a volume of 138751 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.60.
Several research analysts recently commented on NGG shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.
The company has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
National Grid Company Profile (NYSE:NGG)
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.
