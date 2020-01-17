National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Amandla Mk Trust Sells 200 Shares

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 200 shares of National Research stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $13,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, January 8th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,200 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $81,648.00.
  • On Monday, January 6th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 5,797 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $396,282.92.
  • On Monday, December 2nd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,400 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $89,516.00.
  • On Friday, November 29th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 4,853 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $310,397.88.
  • On Wednesday, November 27th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 2,600 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $166,426.00.
  • On Monday, November 25th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 4,445 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $284,257.75.
  • On Thursday, November 21st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,565 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $99,862.65.

Shares of NASDAQ NRC opened at $66.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. National Research Co. has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $69.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.54.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 130.25%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from National Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in National Research in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in National Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in National Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in National Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in National Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. 39.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of National Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

About National Research

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

