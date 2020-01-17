Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.65

Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and traded as high as $1.77. Natuzzi, S.p.A shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 1,352 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natuzzi, S.p.A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Natuzzi S.p.A alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69.

Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $97.95 million for the quarter. Natuzzi, S.p.A had a negative net margin of 9.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%.

About Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ)

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture worldwide. The company operates through Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label segments. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and furnishings and accessories for the living room and beds, bed linens, and bedroom furnishings.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi S.p.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi S.p.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.