Nectar (NEC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $24,534.00

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 17th. Nectar has a total market capitalization of $6.57 million and $24,534.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nectar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0798 or 0.00000896 BTC on exchanges including $24.68, $50.98, $18.94 and $51.55. Over the last week, Nectar has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00054068 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00073059 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,856.39 or 0.99413309 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00054417 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Nectar Profile

Nectar (NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com . Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nectar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

