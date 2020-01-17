Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nektar has a promising pipeline with several regulatory updates/data-readouts lined up for the next several quarters. Moreover, regular partnerships have enhanced the company’s financial position. The blockbuster collaboration deal with Bristol-Myers for NKTR-214 significantly boosted Nektar’s cash resources. It also has encouraging co-development deals with other pharma companies. The deals boost revenues and reduce expenses by sharing research costs. On the flip side, Nektar relies heavily on partners for revenues. Partnership-related setbacks may thus weigh heavily on the company’s results in the future. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.43.

NKTR opened at $23.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 2.60.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a negative net margin of 352.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $71,161.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 291,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,795.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $48,752.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,533 in the last 90 days. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,402.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3,992.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

