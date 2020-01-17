Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:NNI traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $60.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,964. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.38. Nelnet has a 1 year low of $51.19 and a 1 year high of $69.97. The company has a quick ratio of 64.22, a current ratio of 64.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.35.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.12). Nelnet had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $285.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share.

In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,500 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $92,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nelnet by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nelnet by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Nelnet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nelnet by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Nelnet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 35.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

